Postal Service halts some operational changes amid outcry

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 13: A postal worker leaves a United State Postal Service facility on August 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. President Donald Trump said today that he opposes additional funding for the Postal Service because the lack of additional funding would make it more difficult to deliver mail-in ballots. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Postmaster general says he is halting some operational changes until after the November election. Democrats had contended that the changes caused disruptions that threatened mail-in voting, and some states planned to file lawsuits.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced Tuesday he would “suspend” his initiatives until after the election “to avoid even the appearance of impact on election mail.”

He said retail hours at Post Offices will not change and that mail-processing equipment and boxes will remain. No facilities will be closed, and overtime will be approved “as needed.”

DeJoy said the Postal Service will “engage standby resources in all areas of our operations, including transportation, to satisfy any unforeseen demand.”