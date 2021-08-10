President Biden respects NY. Gov. Cuomo resignation decision

FILE — While New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, looks on, Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at LaGuardia Airport in New York, Tuesday, June 14, 2016. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

President Joe Biden said he respects Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s decision to resign Tuesday over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that President Biden did not speak with Cuomo before his resignation and Cuomo did not give the administration advance notice.

“I think he should resign,” Biden said a week before Cuomo said he would step down.

Biden and Cuomo were once close allies. But the president called for Cuomo to step down last week in response to an independent investigations’ findings.

Psaki said those views “stand” and that “this is a story about these courageous women who came forward.”

Psaki said that Biden has yet to speak to Kathy Hochul, who will take over in two weeks. But Psaki added that the administration looks forward to working with her.