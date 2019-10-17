President Trump, local politicians respond to death of Rep. Elijah Cummings

(WIVB) — The responses to the death of Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings have been coming in from all across the country.

Cummings passed away at age 68 from complications related to long-term health challenges.

MORE | Rep. Elijah Cummings dead at 68

President Donald Trump, who was commonly seen at odds with Cummings, responded to the news on Twitter.

My warmest condolences to the family and many friends of Congressman Elijah Cummings. I got to see first hand the strength, passion and wisdom of this highly respected political leader. His work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2019

Some of our local and state politicians have also responded to Cummings’ death, recalling memories of their time spent with him.

“Rep. Elijah Cummings was extremely gracious to me as a new member of Congress, and I enjoyed our conversations about his beloved Baltimore,” New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time.”

During an appearance on MSNBC, Sen. Charles Schumer discussed hearing of Cummings’ death, saying “It was like a gut punch. He was an amazing man. He was not just a great congressman, he was a great man. And he had a combination of being strong when he had to be, and he had to be quite often, but also being kind and decent and caring and honorable. I talked to Elijah rather frequently. Often we’d just talk about whatever was going on in the House and Senate. Sometimes we’d talk about Maryland politics. But he was revered by Maryland. No matter you were liberal or a conservative, a Democrat or Republican, black or white, you went to Elijah Cummings for advice and for guidance. It’s a huge, huge loss. So I pray for his family, and you pray for the country when people like Elijah are not with us any longer.”

While he was alive, Cummings served as chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, which led a number of probes into Trump’s family members’ roles in the White House.