President Trump no longer considering quarantine for New York State

(WIVB)-President Trump is walking back his comments that he was considering a quarantine for New York State.



The president initially named New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut as states for possible quarantines.



But Trump tweeted Saturday night that after talking with the Coronavirus Task Force and the Governors of those states, a quarantine would not be necessary.



Instead, the CDC will issue a strong travel advisory. The change in policy came after Governor Cuomo warned quarantining New York would be a “declaration of war on states.”

On the recommendation of the White House CoronaVirus Task Force, and upon consultation with the Governor’s of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, I have asked the @CDCgov to issue a strong Travel Advisory, to be administered by the Governors, in consultation with the…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020