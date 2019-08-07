Live Now
President Trump visiting Dayton and El Paso – watch live coverage

DAYTON, Ohio and EL PASO, Texas (AP, WDTN, KTSM) — President Donald Trump and the first lady are on Wednesday visiting the two cities both grieving after mass shootings last weekend.

Trump is expected to praise first responders and console family members and survivors in both Dayton and El Paso. A White House spokesman says Trump also wants to have a conversation about ways to head off such violence in the future. Critics of the president counter by pointing at his own divisive language.

