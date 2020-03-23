Price of gas continues to drop, could continue through May

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Just about everywhere you go, gas is much cheaper than it was at this time last year.

The national average price for a gallon is $2.13, which is 13 cents less than it was last week, and 49 cents less than the average price at this time in 2019.

Over the past two weeks alone, the national average has dropped 25 cents.

New Yorkers are included in these savings. Here, the state average is $2.40 per gallon – nine cents less than last week, and 30 cents lower than last year.

Here are some examples of the averages found around western New York:

Buffalo – $2.41 (down four cents since last week)

Batavia – $2.45 (down three cents since last week)

Rochester – $2.39 (down six cents since last week)

The drop in prices can be seen as one of the many global effects of the coronavirus pandemic. AAA says oil prices have significantly dropped “in response to the increasing public health and economic impact of COVID-19 and the crude price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.”

And it’s not over yet. AAA expects the price of gas to keep dropping, maybe even to $1.25-$1.50 across the nation, by May. Some states are already seeing this. One gas station in London, Kentucky even dropped its price to 99 cents per gallon.

Even so, AAA says drivers aren’t benefiting from this. Many people have been forced to stay home, and tourism has taken an obvious hit with the current restrictions in place.