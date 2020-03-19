Price of gas drops to 99 cents at Kentucky station

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, a woman pumps gas at a convenience store in Pittsburgh. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday, March 15, 2020, that gas prices could continue to fall as demand shrinks amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

LONDON, Ky. (WIVB) — We’ve seen the price of gas dropping lately, but not like what one station in London, Kentucky is offering.

As of Thursday morning, the price of gas at a BP station is 99 cents per gallon. GasBuddy learned this information from a cashier at the station, as well as GasBuddy users who reported the price.

“The station is the first in the nation to reach the mark that GasBuddy had been anticipating could pop up in the Great Lakes states a week or so ago,” GasBuddy wrote.

Patrick DeHaan, the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, calls the drop in prices “absolutely amazing.”

“We’re in uncharted waters due to demand plummeting in light of the coronavirus situation, and yesterday oil prices fell to their lowest level since 2002 in a sign of the deep distress our economy is facing,” he said.