Professor holds baby so mom can focus during lecture

(CNN) — A Texas Southern University professor is getting major kudos for the kindness he showed to one of his students.

The student is struggling to get her master’s degree while also handling the duties of a full-time mom.

She had to bring her baby to class.

Not only did the professor allow it, but he even held the child while lecturing so the new mom could take notes.

The baby’s mother, Ebony Greenfield, says she’s pursuing her degree for the child’s future.

Thinking she would be able to handle this semester, she registered for classes. But Carter came into the world months early.

Greenfield recently took the baby to her film writing lecture, but she struggled to take notes and listen.

Dr. Tyrone Dixon took notice and cradled Carter in his arms.

“I was amazed,” Greenfield said. “Are you serious? This doesn’t happen. Teachers don’t hold kids but he did.”

The lesson went on.

“I just had to hold that baby and give her an opportunity to take in what we were talking about,” Dixon said.

Dixon says educators need to lift up their students and keep an open mind about their circumstances.

“What that says to me, they’re determined,” he said. “They’re focused. They’re ready to get it by any means necessary. I feel like its my duty to support that.”

The lesson in this lullaby — a loving hand can last a lifetime.

“I actually went home and cried,” Greenfield said. “I was full of joy.”