Prosecutors drop drunken driving charge against Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen at the world premiere of HBO Documentary Films’ “Very Ralph” in New York in 2019. Springsteen is facing a drunken driving charge for an incident in New Jersey in November. A spokesperson for the National Parks Service says Springsteen was arrested on Nov. 14 in the Gateway National Recreation Area. He received citations for driving while under the influence, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

(AP) — The government dropped drunken driving and reckless driving charges against Bruce Springsteen on Wednesday stemming from an incident in November, admitting that the rocker’s blood-alcohol level was so low that it didn’t warrant the charges.

Springsteen pleaded guilty to a third charge, consuming alcohol in a closed area. That references the Gateway National Recreation Area, better known as Sandy Hook, an Atlantic Ocean peninsula with views of the New York City skyline.

The judge fined him $500 plus $40 in court costs.