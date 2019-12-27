Prosecutors looking for more time for Flynn’s sentencing

(WIVB) — Federal prosecutors are asking for more time to spell out their recommended sentence for Michael Flynn.

President Trump’s former National Security Adviser has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with a former Russian ambassador in Washington.

The prosecutors asked a judge to push back their deadline for filing their sentencing memo from December 30 to January 6.

They had previously recommended no jail time for Flynn. That’s because he cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

It’s unclear if they still stand by that recommendation.