Red Cross blood supply hits 6-year low

(WIVB) — The American Red Cross is dealing with an ongoing blood shortage.

Organization leaders say they’ve been running low for three weeks now. Blood supply typically rebounds in the fall, but a surge in COVID-19 cases is contributing to the lowest donor turnout of the year.

Supply is now at a six-year low.

The Red Cross is asking donors of all blood types, especially Type O, to give blood or platelets as soon as possible.

DONATE | You can find a blood drive location or schedule an appointment here.