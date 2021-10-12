Red Cross blood supply hits 6-year low

National

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) — The American Red Cross is dealing with an ongoing blood shortage.

Organization leaders say they’ve been running low for three weeks now. Blood supply typically rebounds in the fall, but a surge in COVID-19 cases is contributing to the lowest donor turnout of the year.

Supply is now at a six-year low.

The Red Cross is asking donors of all blood types, especially Type O, to give blood or platelets as soon as possible.

DONATE | You can find a blood drive location or schedule an appointment here.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now