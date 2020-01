(WIVB) — In a series of comical, conversational tweets, Pepsi confirmed that its products will soon be sold in Regal Cinemas.

Here’s a recap of the Twitter-based “conversation.” And yes, this is seriously how it went down in the public eye. Enjoy:

You’re asking me out? That’s so cute! What’s your name again? https://t.co/snHjxT4ib8 — Regal (@RegalMovies) January 7, 2020

You had my curiosity, but now you have my attention! https://t.co/83hXdYnFaG — Regal (@RegalMovies) January 7, 2020

Why would you wanna marry me anyhow? https://t.co/wjSprgV0gC — Regal (@RegalMovies) January 7, 2020

Just when I thought I was out they pull me back in! https://t.co/w1bvJlg0Tx — Regal (@RegalMovies) January 7, 2020

You are everything I never knew I always wanted. https://t.co/tRbbew9Ve1 — Regal (@RegalMovies) January 7, 2020

You had me at hello. https://t.co/KsVRo6SIJA — Regal (@RegalMovies) January 7, 2020

And thus, a “Match Made in Heaven, Coming Spring 2020.”