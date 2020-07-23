Release the Kraken: Seattle unveils name for NHL franchise

The top of the roof of KeyArena, which is currently undergoing a complete renovation, is shown with the Space Needle in the background, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Seattle. Amazon has bought the naming rights to the arena, which will host a new NHL hockey team and the WNBA Basketball Seattle Storm, and will call the facility Climate Pledge Arena. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — The NHL’s newest team finally has its name: the Seattle Kraken.

The expansion franchise unveiled its nickname Thursday, ending 19 months of speculation about whether the team might lean traditional or go eccentric with the name for the league’s 32nd team.

Seattle bypassed options like Sockeyes, Evergreens or Metropolitans, the last of which would have been a nod to Seattle’s hockey history.

But Kraken was a clear favorite among fans, who rallied around the name soon after the expansion franchise was awarded in December 2018.

Seattle’s colors are a deep dark blue with a lighter shade of blue as a complement.