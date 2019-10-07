Report: Former Buffalo Bills player charged with aggravated assault

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WIVB) — Tennessee Nexstar affiliate WKRN says former Buffalo Bills player Jimmy Robinson, Jr. has been arrested.

Robinson, 43, was accused of brandishing a handgun at some teenagers. This occurred last week after the teens were knocking on doors as a prank, WKRN reports.

According to the report, Robinson entered his vehicle and started looking for the teens, police say.

Once he found them, police say Robinson drew his handgun and demanded that two of the five teens get out of the vehicle they were in.

Police charged Robinson with two counts of aggravated assault. Also charged were a juvenile for allegedly trespassing, and 20-year-old James Davidson, who was accused of contributing with the delinquency of a minor.

The NFL says Robinson played for the Bills during one season in 2001. According to WKRN, he now serves as a paramedic with the Nashville Fire Department.