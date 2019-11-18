Report: Trump backtracking on decision to ban flavored e-cigarettes

(WIVB) — President Donald Trump is reportedly backtracking on his decision to ban flavored vaping products.

Less than two months ago, Trump proposed the ban as the number of injuries and deaths associated with vaping-related lung disease rose.

Federal regulators had already signed off on Trump’s plan. But The New York Times reports Trump’s advisers warned him that following through on his proposal could hurt his campaign and cause job losses.

The CDC says 42 people have died, and more than 2,000 have been injured in the U.S. from health issues related to vaping and e-cigarettes.

It’s unclear what Trump will now do to address the crisis.

Anti-tobacco groups say if the federal government doesn’t take action, states will.

This past September, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced an emergency executive action to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes in New York.