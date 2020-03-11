Reports: “Gronk” close to a deal with WWE

(WIVB) — Williamsville native and former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski could be making a transition into professional wrestling.

Before retiring in 2019, Gronkowski spent his entire NFL career with the Patriots.

Multiple reports, including those from ProWrestlingSheet.com’s Ryan Satin, are saying that “Gronk” is close to signing a deal with WWE.

WWE has not confirmed any of the reports or rumors, but are speculating on them. On Wednesday, around 10:30 a.m., this is what the company tweeted:

It wouldn’t be Gronk’s first time in the squared circle of sports-entertainment, as the former football star previously appeared in a match during Wrestlemania 33 in 2017.

With what could either be a simple plug for the show, or possibly a hint, WWE told people “don’t miss Friday Night SmackDown…and stay tuned to WWE digital platforms as the story develops.”