(WIVB)–ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting the NBA has suspended the season due to coronavirus.

The league “will use hiatus to determine next steps moving forward,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

League sources tell ESPN Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder players are currently quarantined in the OKC arena.

This follows the news of Jazz player Rudy Gobert testing positive for coronavirus.

