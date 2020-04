Americans might be spending less on going out these days, but some of those dollars appear to be going toward in-home offices and gyms.

That’s according to data compiled by online payment site Affirm.

It found sales of office products like desks, chairs, and computer monitors are up 200% since the start of the year.

Fitness equipment like Peloton have seen more than 160% growth.

And online sales for companies that sell vacuums, as well as air and water purifiers, are up 70%.