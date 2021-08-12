Rite Aid announces seasonal flu vaccine available statewide

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rite Aid announced on Thursday that seasonal flu vaccinations are available at all New York locations.

Rite Aid is expanding its COVID-19 online scheduling tool to include flu and other vaccines, in addition to offering walk-in appointments, to make it easier than ever to get vaccinated.

Rite Aid offers flu shot appointments online. How online scheduling works:

Visit Rite Aid’s website to pick the best time and location to schedule an appointment for flu, COVID, and other recommended vaccinations

Provide necessary information and consent forms through the secure portal before the appointment

Receive reminders in the days leading up to the appointment via text or email

This year, Rite Aid’s flu vaccinations include:

Quadrivalent flu vaccine, which provides protection against four strains of the flu: the influenza A H3N2 virus, the influenza A H1N1 virus, and two strains of influenza B virus

FLUAD, a quadrivalent vaccine with adjuvant, an ingredient that helps create a stronger immune response to vaccination, approved for people 65 and older

Fluzone HD, a high-dose quadrivalent vaccine indicated for patients 65 and older

