Rob Gronkowski advocates for NFL players to use CBD products, announces partnership

NEW YORK (WIVB) — Now that he’s retired from football, Rob Gronkowski has new plans that he says could help his old colleagues.

The Amherst native and former New England Patriots tight end announced his next career move on Tuesday morning.

Speaking in New York City, Gronkowski discussed his new partnership with CBDMedic, a brand of Abacus Health Products.

CBDMedic creates products that provide pain relief using natural and organic ingredients, including hemp oil.

Gronkowski says he left the Patriots because he was in pain and needed to recover.

Now, he says he is pain-free for the first time in more than a decade.

“From now on, you can just call me Mr. Recovery,” Gronkowski said.

Gronkowski says he is advocating for NFL players to be able to use CBD products for pain relief.

Questions of whether his football career was truly over or not couldn’t be ignored during the conference.

When asked if he sees himself getting back on the football field, Gronkowski left it open as a possibility.

Noting that he has a year left on his contract, he said it was possible he could return in the coming years, but that he has to have “that fire.”

“I didn’t retire from life. I want the joy in life again. I want the passion in life again.”

CBDMedic products are made in Rhode Island.