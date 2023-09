Rupert Murdoch is shown at his annual party at Spencer House, St James’ Place in London.,Thursday June 22, 2023. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

(The Hill) — Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is retiring next month as the chair of Fox and News Corp.

Murdoch, 92, will transition into a new role as chairman emeritus for both companies and his son, Lachlan Murdoch, will become sole chair of News Corp and continue as executive chair and chief executive officer of Fox Corporation.

Developing