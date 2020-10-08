Sam’s Club to hire 2,000 employees, launch shipping to prepare for increased holiday demands

File- This Feb. 23, 2018, file photo shows shoppers leaving a Sam’s Club in Pittsburgh. Walmart’s Sam’s Club is teaming up with several health care companies to offer discounts on everyday care its customers might delay or skip because of the cost. Starting early October, Sam’s Club members in Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, will be able to buy one of four bundles of health care services ranging in annual fees from $50 for individuals to $240 for a family of up to six members. The pilot program could potentially be rolled out to members in all the states, says Lori Flees, senior vice president of Sam’s Club Health and Wellness. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

BENTONVILLE, AR (WWTI) — As the holidays are fast approaching, Sam’s Club has plans to help support the expected demand.

According to Sam’s Club, 61% of members stated they would be shopping online for the holidays and 31% stated they would be shopping earlier than past years. To combat this, Sam’s Club has announced plans to hire 2,000 permanent full-time associates.

Sam’s Club stated that all fulfillment center hourly associated will receive a $2 hourly premium throughout the holiday season.

Additionally, Sam’s Club will launch “Ship from the Club,” allowing members to ship product directly to their residence. Sam’s Club stated that this shipping initiative is predicted to speed up the fulfillment of orders and account for about a fifth of online orders.

“COVID-19 has changed how our members shop and the experiences they desire,” said Chief Member Officer Tony Rogers. “We’re listening and evolving our approach to meet their needs. Our members are in for something special this season with the great surprises we have planned.”