San Francisco’s iconic ‘Full House’ home hits market for $5.5M

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – One of the most-seen homes in television history could be yours… for a few million!

The popular Victorian home that was featured as the Tanner family’s in the popular sitcom “Full House” has returned to the San Francisco real estate market, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

It’ll cost you a cool $5.5 million – down from the original asking price of $6 million.

The 3,728-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bathroom home was originally built in 1883 but has undergone a complete 21st century-redo.

Elements such as the moldings, high ceilings and Corinthian columns have been preserved, but updates include the open floor plan, skylights, hardwood floorings and contemporary-tiled bathrooms.

The listing agent of this home is Rachel Swanna of The Agency, San Francisco.

Last week another one of San Francisco’s “Painted Ladies” located in the Alamo Square neighborhood sold for $3.5 million. That home was listed in January.