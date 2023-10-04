WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — “Saturday Night Live” is finally coming back months after its last season was cut short because of the writers strike.

Former cast member Pete Davidson will host the show’s 49th season premiere, which airs at 10:30 p.m. CST on Saturday, Oct. 14, on NBC and Peacock.

Ice Spice will also perform as an SNL musical guest for the first time. Her music has reached more than 4 billion global streams in the past year, and she was named Best New Artist at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

The entire cast from season 48 is returning, along with new addition Chloe Troast, who is joining as a featured player.

The following week, on Oct. 21, Bad Bunny will act as host and musical guest. The Grammy Award-winning artist’s fourth studio album, “Un Verano Sin Ti,” broke the record earlier this year as the most streamed album ever on Spotify.

Davidson had been set to host May 6, alongside musical guest Lil Uzi Vert, but his episode was the first to be cut after the writers strike started just days before.

The writers strike was declared over Sept. 26 after Writers Guild of America board members approved a contract agreement with studios. While Hollywood actors are still on strike for most television and theatrical work, the “SNL” cast can resume performing as variety shows operate under a different contract.

Other late-night shows like “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” have also returned.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.