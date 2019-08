(WIVB) — A new scam is taking advantage of your personal assistant.

It happens when you ask Siri or Alexa to auto-dial a company phone number.

Scammers are creating fake customer service numbers and bumping them to the top of search results.

That means you don’t end up talking with the company, but a scammer.

Often times, scammers push so-called gift card deals or try to get your credit card numbers.