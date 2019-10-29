Scammers using texts to get bank information

(WIVB) — Americans say they lost nearly one and a half billion dollars to fraud last year.

A new scam is targeting banking customers by sending text messages.

In one version, a scammer pretends to be with a bank’s fraud department, and asks about a fake “suspicious withdrawal.”

The scammers ask for a bank member identification, which they use to send a text message from the bank’s real phone number.

From there, scammers have access to your account and recent transactions.

Leaders with the Better Business Bureau say one way to make sure you’re really talking to your bank is to call the number on your card.