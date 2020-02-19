Scams prevalent as Americans file taxes

(WIVB) — Tax season is underway, which means tax scam season is, too.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is warning people of what to look out for this year.

Each year, Americans worried that they’re in trouble with the IRS lose millions of dollars in tax scams. Oftentimes, they fall victim after receiving threatening calls or emails demanding payment on the spot.

Jodie Reynolds, with the IRS, says any communication other than receiving a letter in the mail is almost certainly a scam.

“Taxpayers need to remember that the IRS will never initiate contact via phone, email, social media or even via text message. If we need to reach you the first thing we are going to do is send you a letter.”

Reynolds says to be sure to do your homework and make sure you know exactly who is getting access to your personal information, and file as early as you can.