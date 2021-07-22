Schumer criticizes extension of U.S.-Canada border closure

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Local lawmakers are criticizing the United States government following an announcement made on Wednesday regarding the extension of non-essential travel restrictions at the Northern Border.

This included U.S. Senate Majority Leaders Charles E. Schumer. He released the following statement in response.

“As Canada prepares to further open the border next month, the United States is failing to reciprocate, jeopardizing an already tenuous recovery for thousands of businesses, families, and communities across Upstate New York. It is critical for the United States to level the playing field and create a uniform system, following the science and data, to safely, and finally, reopen the border for those vaccinated, and I will do everything in my power to ensure that happens as swiftly as possible,” Senator Schumer stated.

Schumer recently visited the North Country in July to discuss the reopening of the Northern Border in Sackets Harbor. Remarks from the press conference can be view in the player below.

The announcement to continue to restrict non-essential travel between Canada and the United States was announced on July 21. This will remain in effect through August 21, 2021.