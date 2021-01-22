Schumer: House to send Trump impeachment article Monday

In this Jan. 12, 2021, photo, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters during a news conference in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to send the article of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday, launching the start of the former president’s trial on a charge of incitement of insurrection over the deadly Capitol riot.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the schedule Friday.

“There will be a trial,” Schumer said.

Trump is the first president to be twice impeached and the first to face a trial after leaving office.

The House impeached Trump last week for inciting the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot by Trump supporters.