Seattle-area Catholic school accused of “forcing the resignations” of two teachers for being gay

Some local officials and community members have accused a Seattle-area Catholic high school of forcing the resignations of two educators, “solely because they are gay,” according to one community councilman. English teacher Paul Danforth and girls’ soccer coach Michelle Beattie had recently gotten engaged to their same-sex partners when, according to the school, they resigned their positions.

In a statement sent to parents, Kennedy Catholic High School said the teachers “voluntarily resigned their position,” but no reason for their resignations were given, CBS News’ Vladimir Duthiers reports.

A member of the King county council weighed in on social media, calling it “a reminder of the blatant discrimination that continues to exist in our community against members of the LGBT community.”

Another council member wrote “by forcing the resignations of two teachers over their sexual orientation, Kennedy Catholic and the archdiocese of Seattle tell young people – especially LGBTQ students at Kennedy – is that being LGBTQ is wrong.”

Some students at Kennedy Catholic High School also spoke out in support of the teachers, both of whom did not comment on the situation.

A gay pride flag was hoisted outside of the school in support over the weekend, but was reportedly quickly taken down.

Students, parents, and alumni are reportedly planning a protest on Tuesday to support the teachers. CBS News reached out to Kennedy Catholic High School for further comment, but did not hear back.