Self-driving tractor-trailers to begin testing on Virginia roads

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A robotics company will start testing self-driving big rigs with new technology on roads in southwest Virginia.

Daimler Trucks is teaming up with Blacksburg-based Torc Robotics for the program.

All of the test runs will require an engineer overseeing it, and a highly trained safety driver inside the big rig. The road tests come after months of testing on closed-loop courses.

All safety drivers hold a valid commercial driving license and are specially trained for automated driving systems.

“Bringing Level 4 trucks to the public roads is a major step toward our goal to deliver reliable and safe trucks for the benefits of our customers, our economies and society,” Daimler Board Member Martin Daum says.