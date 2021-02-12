Senators introduce bills to help struggling families secure diapers

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — U.S. Senators introduced the End Diaper Need Act of 2021, which would provide resources to assist low- and middle-income families access to diapers and help ensure the health and well-being of those who rely on diapers, including infants, toddlers, medically complex children, and adults with disabilities.

Senator Gillibrand, who was part of the legislation, is also a co-sponsor of the COVID-19 Diaper Assistance Act, which would provide $200 million in emergency funds through the Social Services Block Grant program for diaper assistance. Together, the two bills provide both immediate and long-term relief for families who struggle to meet their diaper needs throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All across the country, families are struggling to keep a roof over their heads, their families safe from COVID-19, and their infant children clean, dry, and healthy,” said Senator Gillibrand. “In the best of times, this is already challenging for low- and middle-income families.”

The End Diaper Need Act of 2021 would build off the COVID-19 Diaper Assistance Act’s one-time emergency funds by providing $200 million in funding for four years through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service’s Social Services Block Grant program. It would also provide at least 200 medically necessary diapers per month under the Medicaid Home and Community-Based Services Waiver Program and make medically necessary diapers eligible for reimbursement through Health Savings Accounts.

Specifically, this legislation would: