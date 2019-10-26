Sex offenders sue over trick-or-treating signs

(CNN NEWSOURCE)–A class action lawsuit has been filed in Georgia over signs warning trick-or-treaters about visiting sex offenders’ homes.

Police are preparing to put up the signs outside registered sex offenders’ homes for a second year. They warn kids in Butts County heading out to trick or treat to stay away from certain homes where there’s a sex offender living.



But sex offenders in a class action lawsuit against the butts county sheriff disagree. They argue Georgia’s sex offender registry statute does not require signs like that to be placed at the homes of offenders.

In a statement, the attorney representing the sex offenders said in part:

“The sheriff’s actions in entering these citizens property without permission and placing signs thereon violates multiple legal and constitutional rights, particularly the right to free speech, which may not be compelled by a government actor. “

The plaintiffs are seeking a jury trial and damages.