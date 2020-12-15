Shipping deadline for Christmas arrival on Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Tuesday is the ground shipping deadline for most major carriers to guarantee package delivery by Christmas.

More packages are being shipped this holiday season than every before. Industry analysts said about 3 billion packages are shipped between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year.

Greeting cards have to be mailed by Friday, December 18.

After Saturday, December 19, there are more expensive options for priority mail and select, express and overnight services.

One expert encourages consumers to think about other options to speed up the process.

“Number one, consider buy online, pick up curbside,” Sara Skirboll, Shopping & Trends Expert at RetailMeNot said. “Number two, don’t rule out your local stores. Think boutiques and even grocery stores. And last but not least consider an e-gift card or an e-virtual experience.”

Amazon hasn’t released its holiday delivery calendar, but the company plans to deliver on Christmas Eve.