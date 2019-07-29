Shooting at Gilroy garlic festival in San Francisco Bay Area

CBS News– A report of a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival caused mass chaos among festival attendees Sunday evening, according to CBS San Francisco.

The Gilroy Police Department acknowledged the “victims of today’s shooting” in a tweet, but didn’t provide any further details. Police said “the scene is still active.”

A witness at Christmas Hill Park, where the festival is held annually, recorded video of people scrambling to escape and posted it on social media. Gilroy is located approximately 33 miles south of San Jose.

According to CBS San Francisco, multiple emergency crews and ambulances have responded at the scene tending to injuries. People have been evacuated to a nearby amphitheater as a safe point.

The ATF office in San Diego is responding to the reported shooting, according to a tweet Sunday night.

