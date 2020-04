Our shopping patterns have come in waves during the pandemic – first there was a run on toilet paper and hand sanitizer, but what’s next?

From toilet paper and hand sanitizer to puzzles and games, hair products are now expected to be in short supply. Nielsen data shows sales of hair clippers jumped 168% last week, and hair coloring products surged 23%. Walmart’s CEO says buying patterns have come in waves and we are now in the DIY hair wave of panic buying.