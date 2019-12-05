Ansonia PD issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — An Amber Alert has been issued Wednesday for a 1-year-old Ansonia girl who is missing from a home where a woman was found dead on Monday night.

Connecticut State Police have issued an Amber Alert for Venessa Morales Wednesday. She is described as a 1-year-old girl with brown eyes, brown hair, stands 2′ 2″ and weighs 17 lbs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Ansonia police at 203-735-1885 or the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.

Police say that this investigation began when a woman was found dead around 8 p.m. Monday night in her home on Myrtle Avenue in Ansonia. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said in a press conference Wednesday that the determined cause of death was blunt force trauma. They are waiting to release the identity of the woman until the medical examiners have a verified ID using the woman’s fingerprints.

Family members became concerned Monday when they hadn’t heard from the woman in a couple days. The last time she and the child were seen by family members was on Thanksgiving.

Police did a welfare check after the woman failed to show up to work or call in sick Monday. Officers found the deceased woman inside of the house, but 1-year-old Venessa was not there and they have not been able to locate her.

On Tuesday, police issued a Silver Alert for Morales which has since been upgraded to an Amber Alert.

WEB EXTRA: Ansonia PD give update on case of missing 1-year-old Tuesday

Detectives were seen taking pictures inside of the house and searching a car outside, as well as taking bags of evidence out of the home since Monday.

Authorities are also going door-to-door asking neighbors if they saw anything.

WEB EXTRA: Police give update Wednesday on Amber alert issued for missing baby and homicide case of woman found dead in home in Ansonia

In their press conference Wednesday, police encourage whoever may have the baby to let them know as soon as possible so they know the baby is safe.

“This is not about punishing someone who may have her. This is about getting her and making sure she’s safe.” – Ansonia Police

Police tell News 8 that they are interviewing the father and that he is cooperating with detectives. They are also speaking with relatives from both the mother and father’s side to determine Morales’ whereabouts.

Neighbors tell News 8 they never thought something like this could happen in their neighborhood.

“I feel sorry about the family,” neighbor, Carlos Valdiviezo, said. “It’s a little baby. It’s sad.”

“I’m praying that the baby’s found safe,” Renee McFarlin, another neighbor told News 8. “And I’m praying that they find whoever did what they did.”

Ansonia Police LT. Patrick Lynch told News 8, “We are tracking down several leads that we have working with the FBI to get some locations where the child may be that we can see if we can bring her home safe.”

Police say that they have leads but no suspects at this time.

(Photo: Brian Spyros, News 8)

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip through the Tip 411 app or through the Tip 411 website. Also, call Ansonia police at (203) 735-1885 or 911.

In the state of Connecticut, Silver Alerts are issued for children under the age of 18 and elderly who go missing.