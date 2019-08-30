Simone Biles’ brother charged with three counts of murder in Ohio

(CBS News) — The brother of U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is facing multiple murder charges in Cleveland, Ohio. Police say Tevin Biles-Thomas is under arrest for a shooting at a house party on New Year’s Eve that killed three people and wounded several others.

The fatal shooting happened just before midnight on December 31, after “an uninvited group” walked into a party at an Airbnb rental in Cleveland and “an altercation ensued,” according to a joint statement from the Cleveland Division of Police and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

Delvante Johnson, 19, and Toshaun Banks, 21, were pronounced dead at the scene, and Devaughn Gibson, 23, died later at a hospital.