EUREKA, Mo. (KTVI) – Six Flags will require reservations and payment in advance from guests when the parks reopen.

The company says the new process will allow parks to plan, clean, and ensure safe social distancing ahead of time.

The reservation process is not open yet but will be available once parks reopening dates are announced. Those who do not reserve dates will not be allowed in.

The company has 25 parks in North America including the Six Flags in Eureka Missouri.