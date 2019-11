COLDEN, NY (WIVB) At the Colden Kitchen, there used to be crowd on opening morning of deer season, according to owner Jenette Warning. "Five o'clock, the place would fill up. There'd be fathers, grandfathers and children and they would come in year to year and just over the last ten to fifteen years, I've noticed a decline in it all."

The number of licensed hunters in New York State has dropped about 30% over the last 30 years, but 'opening day' of gun season deer hunting on Saturday is still a big deal in Western New York, especially if it's family tradition.