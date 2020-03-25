Starbucks to offer free coffee to first responders, frontline workers

FILE – This June 26, 2019 file photo shows a Starbucks sign outside a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Pittsburgh. Starbucks Corp. reports financial earns on Wednesday, Oct. 30. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Starbucks announced they will be providing free brewed coffee to first responders and frontline workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Starting Wednesday, March 25 through May 3, any customer who identifies as a first responder or frontline worker will receive a tall brewed coffee, hot or cold, at no charge. This includes police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff, and medical researchers.

Starbucks will also donate $500,000 to frontline workers, $250,000 going to Operation Gratitude to support the delivery of 50,000 care packages to health care workers and $250,000 going to Direct Relief to support the delivery of personal protective equipment and essential medical items.

On March 15, Starbucks switched its store operations to a “to-go” model to help encourage social distancing during the COVID-19 crisis.