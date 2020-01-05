Starved dog found eating blanket on side of the road in Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WESH/CNN) – An abused black lab is recovering at a Florida humane society after she was found abandoned and starved on the side of the road.

Daisy is a two-year-old black lab that was found just before Christmas in Cocoa, Florida.

Theresa Clifton with the Brevard Humane Society said Daisy weighed just 29 pounds when she was found. She said a dog her size should weigh 50 or 60 pounds.

“Clearly, somebody kept her without food,” Clifton said. “Apparently, she was so starved that she ate pieces of blanket, just trying to get something in her.”

Clifton said Daisy could only lift her head and wag her tail when she first saw her.

“It just breaks your heart, because there’s no need for it,” Clifton said.

Daisy is doing better, but it will likely be a while before she is fully recovered. Clifton said when she’s ready, she’ll need a special kind of adoptive family.

“Somebody that will be kind to her and take the time to work with her and understand the trauma she’s been through,” Clifton said, describing the perfect forever home for Daisy.

The recovery process will be expensive for Daisy, and the Brevard Humane Society runs on donations. For more information and to learn how to donate, click here.

Local authorities are investigating to find the person responsible for Daisy’s condition.