Storm system behind high winds in WNY dumps wet, heavy snow to the northwest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (via WJMN) – On what is typically one of the busiest travel days of the year, a storm carrying high winds and heavy snow through Colorado, Nebraska, and Wyoming, arrived with force on Wednesday morning in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Police in Iron Mountain are cautioning drivers, because outages have knocked some traffic lights out of service.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is trying to keep travelers safe. Including the Mi Drive page. It provides current conditions on roads, reports of incidents, and snapshots from roadway cameras. We observed some icicles forming on the camera near the intersection of US-2 and M-28 near Wakefield in Gogebic County. By 8:00 a.m. they had received about 10 inches of snow.

While MDOT regularly updates its page, they also included some added driving advice in a post on Wednesday morning.

#MackinacBridge closed to all vehicles except passenger cars & vans and empty pickups. Winds 50+ mph. Reduce speed to 20mph approaching bridge & prepare to stop. Personnel stationed at both ends of bridge to provide instructions on how & when to proceed. https://t.co/cqkmEtK2pb pic.twitter.com/q5uT9HKdMo — The Mackinac Bridge (@mackinacbridge) November 27, 2019

Marquette Central Dispatch said, “Forgotten Thanksgiving dinner ingredients do not count as a decent reason to travel.”