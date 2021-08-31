Storm victims from Louisiana load buses with last of personal belongings as they seek shelter around the state

LAPLACE, La. (KLFY) — Authorities are asking residents of many south Louisiana communities to not return home as it could be weeks until utilities are restored from Hurricane Ida’s destruction.

On Monday, even more families evacuated due to the conditions.

People are taking everything they can with them in LaPlace.

Many people are trying to hold onto their animals and any belongings as they load onto buses, not even knowing where they are going.

“That’s my brother-in-law and sister-in-law’s house. He still has to cross through that water though. That’s a lot of water. It’s waist-deep.”

Driveways are now waterways in Laplace.

Clyde Marcell Sr. did not have time to evacuate before the storm. Now his family is having to evacuate after their homes filled with water.

“From front to back. It’s flowing through the houses.”

Hugh Hinds attempted to drive through, convinced his vehicle could better accommodate his family that is without power or water.

The National Guard is assisting those who can’t make it.

“That’s what I’m talking about, See what Pres do.”

“I moved over here a year ago, so it’s my first water height experience. I was like, I needed the experience, and then after the night was out I was like I don’t need it no more.”

Hugh Hinds and his family are among 500 residents rescued and taken to shelter according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Emergency Office.

Some will end up in Monroe, others Ascension Parish, but not every location is known.

“This is worse. This is the absolute worst. Y’all be safe out here. Help as many people as you can, and stay prayed up.”

Some people say they’ve waited here five hours, and many more will be waiting much longer, but they hope they are going to a better place than where they came from.

