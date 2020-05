Fans are ready for live sports to start up again even if games are closed to the public.

ESPN conducted a survey with 1,000 people.

65% said they would watch sports without fans in the stands.

About half of the fans expressed sorrow having no sports on the horizon.

67% of the fans say they see sports as a great way to feel normal again during the pandemic.

Many leagues are now weighing options on how to return as states start to reopen.