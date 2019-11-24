Substitute teacher tells student “we’re in America speak English”

SOCCORO, Tx. (CNN Newsource) – “Speak English. We’re in America, give me your phone.”

A substitute teacher at a Texas high school was caught on camera telling a Spanish-speaking student to speak English, what is now being called a racist remark.

Video captures the moment the substitute teacher told Socorro High School student Carlos Cobian to speak English in the middle of a busy classroom.

Cobian said students in the classroom were all using their phones — so he pulled his out to watch the Argentina vs Uruguay match.

It was then the substitute went over to him.

“I saw that she was gonna get it so I got it too and I told her ‘no why, no porque?’ and that’s when she said talk English, we’re in America,” Cobian said.

Several classmates were recording the incident.

“I thought it was a little racist because you know, we live on the border and it’s all Mexican, Latinos,” Cobian said.

Cobian said he had never run into this before with any teacher, staff or sub.

“This is the first time, for me,” he said. “It’s the first time with someone being racist at Socorro High School.”

Students are allowed to use phones with teacher permission — but Cobian said no other student was asked to hand over theirs.

Cobian said the substitute then asked for security — who she reportedly told he had pushed her.

He said he did not and when students shared video with security the situation calmed down.

Cobian was pulled out of class.

“The incident in the video is being investigated,” the Socorro School District said. “Appropriate action, per our employee code of conduct policies, will be taken.”

This is the second incident at Socorro High School to be caught on cell phone video by students.

Earlier this week — a teacher was seen on camera seemingly slapping a female student on her bottom.

That educator is currently on paid administrative leave while the district investigates.