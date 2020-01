KANSAS CITY, (KSNT) – The popular ticket company SeatGeek says this year’s Super Bowl is shaping up to be the most in-demand they have ever seen. They say currently the average resale price for tickets are about $6,002.

They said fans can get in the door for around $4,500 but the best seats in the house are going for more than $27,500.

According to SeatGeek the second highest ticket average was Super Bowl LII where the Eagles played the Patriots. The average price was $5,373