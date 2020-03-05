Supreme Court Chief Justice says Senator Schumer made “dangerous” statement

(WIVB)–The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court says that Senator Chuck Schumer made a “Dangerous” statement today.

The Senate Minority Leader spoke during a rally in Washington as the Supreme Court hears a high-stakes case on abortion.

Schumer said that Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Justice Neil Gorsuch will “pay the price” if they vote against abortion rights.

Chief Justice John Roberts said in part that “threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous.”