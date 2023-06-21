The Supreme Court is seen from East Front of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Greg Nash / The Hill)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WIVB) — Registered voters in the United States don’t think fondly of the Supreme Court, according to newly released poll results from Quinnipiac University.

1,776 adults, 1,560 of whom self-identified as registered voters, were surveyed between June 15 and 19.

The poll says the Supreme Court has received its lowest job approval rating since Quinnipiac first started asking the question in 2004. The results showed 30 percent of registered voters approving and 59 percent in disapproval.

Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy says “American voters drop the gavel and prove harsh judges as a drip, drip, drip in approval gives the Highest Court its lowest marks.”

So why is that? It’s fair to assume this next statistic has something to do with it — the poll says 68 percent of Americans think the Supreme Court is mainly motivated by politics, but only one quarter think it’s motivated by the law.

A majority of those asked about Supreme Court term limits support the idea. 63 percent were in favor, while another 29 percent opposed it.

The margin of error in this Quinnipiac poll was +/- 2.3 percentage points, and +/- 2.5 percentage points when just counting self-identified registered voters.