Survey shows most-searched Thanksgiving sides by state

(WIVB) — It doesn’t necessarily mean this is what will end up on your plate, but a new survey from Google Trends shows which Thanksgiving side dishes people are searching for the most.

The survey separated top searches by state, and we noticed a few geographic similarities.

For instance, New York’s top-searched side dish was cornbread stuffing, which isn’t a far cry from neighboring states.

Pennsylvania, Connecticut and New Jersey all had stuffing listed as their top-searched item.

The other states to share in the search for stuffing weren’t anywhere near the east coast, though — Minnesota, Idaho, Utah and Colorado.

Of the other notable trends, people in the midwest and most northeastern parts of the country seem to be looking for vegetables, with foods like salad and different selections of potato dishes showing up as top results.

In the south, dressing was the top-searched item among a series of connected states. They include Florida, Georgia, Alabama and the Carolinas.

Take a look at what the rest of the country is searching for in the image above.